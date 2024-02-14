Daily Pivots: (S1) 160.97; (P) 161.30; (R1) 161.82; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains on the upside for retesting 161.84 resistance. Firm break there will confirm resumption of whole rise from 153.15. Next target is a retest on 164.29 high. On the downside, below 160.36 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But further rally is expected as long as 158.06 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 164.29 medium term top are seen as a correction to rise from 139.05 only. As long as 148.38 resistance turned support holds (2022 high), larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is expected to resume through 164.29 at a later stage. Next target would be 169.96 (2008 high).