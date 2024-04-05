Daily Pivots: (S1) 163.56; (P) 164.24; (R1) 164.69; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY as turned neutral again as it retreated ahead of 165.33 resistance. Further rally will remain in favor as long as 162.59 support holds, in case of retreat. Break of 165.33 will resume larger up trend.

In the bigger picture, current rally is part of the up trend from 114.42 (2020 low), which is still in progress. Next target is 169.96 (2008 high). Break of 160.20 support is needed to be the first sign of medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish in case of retreat.