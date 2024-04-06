EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

EUR/JPY rebounded after initial dip to 162.59 but failed to break through 165.33 resistance. Initial bias remains neutral this week first and more range trading could be seen. On the upside, firm break of 165.33 will resume larger up trend towards 169.96 key resistance next. On the downside, though, break of 162.59 will turn bias to the downside for 160.20 support next.

In the bigger picture, current rally is part of the up trend from 114.42 (2020 low), which is still in progress. Next target is 169.96 (2008 high). Break of 160.20 support is needed to be the first sign of medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish in case of retreat.

In the long term picture, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is seen as the third leg of the whole up trend from 94.11 (2012 low). Next target is 100% projection of 94.11 to 149.76 from 114.42 at 170.07 which is close to 169.96 (2008 high). This will remain the favored case as long as 153.15 support holds.