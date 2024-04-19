Fri, Apr 19, 2024 @ 07:31 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 164.32; (P) 164.64; (R1) 164.91; More

Range trading continues in EUR/JPY despite huge volatility. Intraday bias remains neutral first. On the upside, firm break of 165.33 will resume larger up trend towards 169.96 key resistance next. However, decisive break of 162.26 support will argue that it’s at least correcting the rise from 153.15, and target 38.2% retracement of 153.15 to 165.33 at 160.67.

In the bigger picture, current rally is part of the up trend from 114.42 (2020 low), which is still in progress. Next target is 169.96 (2008 high). Break of 160.20 support is needed to be the first sign of medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish in case of retreat.

