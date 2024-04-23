EUR/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 164.55; (P) 164.82; (R1) 165.25; More…

EUR/JPY’s breach of 165.33 resistance argues that larger up trend is resuming. Intraday bias is back on the upside. Further rally would be seen to 169.96 key resistance next. Nevertheless, break of 164.39 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, current rally is part of the up trend from 114.42 (2020 low), which is still in progress. Next target is 169.96 (2008 high). Break of 160.20 support is needed to be the first sign of medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish in case of retreat.