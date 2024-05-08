Daily Pivots: (S1) 165.82; (P) 166.19; (R1) 166.73; More…

EUR/JPY’s break of 55 4H EMA (now at 166.14) suggests that pull back from 171.58 has completed at 164.01 already. Rebound from there is seen as the second leg of the corrective pattern. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 168.64 resistance. On the downside, break of 164.01 will resume the correction from 171.58 instead.

In the bigger picture, a medium top could be formed at 171.58 after brief breach of 169.96 (2008 high). As long as 55 W EMA (now at 157.82) holds, fall from there is seen as correcting the rise from 153.15 only. However, sustained break of 55 W EMA will argue that larger scale correction is underway and target 153.15 support.