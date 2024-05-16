Daily Pivots: (S1) 167.99; (P) 168.70; (R1) 169.30; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY is turned neutral with current retreat. On the downside, break of 166.73 support will argue that corrective pattern from 171.58 has started the third leg. Deeper fall would then be seen back to 164.01 support and below. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 169.38 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, a medium top could be formed at 171.58 after brief breach of 169.96 (2008 high). As long as 55 W EMA (now at 157.89) holds, fall from there is seen as correcting the rise from 153.15 only. However, sustained break of 55 W EMA will argue that larger scale correction is underway and target 153.15 support.