Daily Pivots: (S1) 167.88; (P) 169.01; (R1) 169.74; More…

EUR/JPY is still bounded in sideway trading and intraday bias remains neutral. On the downside, break of 168.01 support will strengthen the case that rise from 164.31 has completed at 170.78 already. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for 167.31 support, and then 164.01. Nevertheless, break of 170.87 will resume the rally to retest 171.58 high instead.

In the bigger picture, a medium top was formed at 171.58 after brief breach of 169.96 (2008 high). But as long as 55 W EMA (now at 159.51) holds, price actions from there is seen as correcting the rise from 153.15 only. That is, larger up trend remains in favor to continue. However, sustained break of 55 W EMA will argue that larger scale correction is underway and target 153.15 support.