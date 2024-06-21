Daily Pivots: (S1) 169.70; (P) 170.01; (R1) 170.40; More…

EUR/JPY’s break of 170.12 resistance suggests that corrective fall from 170.87 has completed with three waves down to 167.52. Rise from 164.01 might be ready to resume. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 170.87 first. Firm break there will target 61.8% projection of 164.01 to 170.87 from 167.52 at 171.75. On the downside, break of 169.12 minor support will dampen this bullish case and turn intraday bias neutral gain first.

In the bigger picture, as long as 55 W EMA (now at 159.83) holds, price actions from 171.58 medium term top are seen as as correcting the rise from 153.15 only. That is, larger up trend remains in favor to continue as a later stage. Firm break of 171.58 will target 100% projection of 139.05 to 164.29 from 153.15 at 178.38. However, sustained break of 55 W EMA will argue that larger scale correction is underway and target 153.15 support.