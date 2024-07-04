Daily Pivots: (S1) 173.66; (P) 174.09; (R1) 174.87; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY stays on the upside for the moment. Decisive break of 100% projection of 164.01 to 170.87 from 167.52 at 174.38 will target 138.2% projection at 177.00. On the downside, below 173.07 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first. But outlook will remain bullish as long as 170.87 resistance turned support holds.

In the bigger picture, long term up trend is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 139.05 to 164.29 from 153.15 at 178.38. For now outlook will stay bullish as long as 167.52 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.