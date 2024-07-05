Daily Pivots: (S1) 173.97; (P) 174.21; (R1) 174.61; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY is turned neutral first with current retreat, and some consolidations would be seen below 174.50. Further rally is expected as long as 170.87 resistance turned support holds, in case of deeper retreat. Firm break of 174.50 will target 138.2% projection of 164.01 to 170.87 from 167.52 at 177.00.

In the bigger picture, long term up trend is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 139.05 to 164.29 from 153.15 at 178.38. For now outlook will stay bullish as long as 167.52 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.