EUR/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 168.13; (P) 169.61; (R1) 170.38;

EUR/JPY’s fall from 175.41 accelerates lower today and it’s now pressing 38.2% retracement of 153.15 to 175.41 at 166.90. Some support could be seen from this fibonacci level, and break of 169.19 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. However, decisive break of 166.90 will pave the way to medium term channel support (now at 165.46).

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook will stay bullish as long as 164.29 resistance turned support holds. Long term up trend is still in favor to continue through 175.41 at a later stage. However, firm break of 164.29 will be a strong sign of bearish trend reversal.