Daily Pivots: (S1) 160.88; (P) 162.04; (R1) 163.67;

EUR/JPY recovered after drawing support from 160.57, but stays below 163.86 resistance. Intraday bias remains neutral at this point. On the upside, break of 163.86 will target 61.8% retracement of 175.41 to 154.40 at 167.38, as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 175.41. On the downside, however, firm break of 160.57 support will turn bias back to the downside for 154.40 instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). Current development suggests that the first leg has completed. The range of consolidation should be seen between 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 and 175.41 high.