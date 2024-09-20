Daily Pivots: (S1) 158.00; (P) 158.99; (R1) 160.19; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains mildly on the upside for the moment. Rise from 155.14 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 154.40. Further rally would be seen to 163.89, and possibly further to 61.8% retracement of 175.41 to 154.40 at 167.38. On the downside, however, break of 157.11 will turn bias back to the downside for 155.14 instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should have been set between 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 and 175.41 high. However, decisive break of 152.11 would argue that deeper correction is underway.