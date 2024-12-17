Daily Pivots: (S1) 161.40; (P) 161.80; (R1) 162.47; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY is turned neutral first with current retreat. Another rise is in favor as long as 159.09 support holds. Sideway pattern from 154.40 might still be in progress with another rising leg. Break of 162.46 will target 166.67 resistance. Nevertheless, break of 159.09 will bring retest of 156.16 instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should have been set between 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 and 175.41 high. However, decisive break of 152.11 would argue that deeper correction is underway.