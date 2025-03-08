EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

EUR/JPY rebounded to as high as 161.25 last week but turned sideway since then. Initial bias remains neutral this week. Overall development suggest that consolidation pattern from 154.40 is extending with another rising leg. On the upside, break of 161.25 will target 164.89 resistance.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 152.11 will bring deeper fall even still as a correction.

In the long term picture, while 175.41 is at least a medium term top, it’s still early to conclude that up trend from 94.11 (2012 low) has completed. A medium term corrective phase is in progress with risk of deeper fall back to 55 M EMA (now at 148.45).