Daily Pivots: (S1) 162.92; (P) 163.41; (R1) 164.33; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral for the moment, and further rise is mildly in favor. On the upside, above 164.61 will resume the rise from 154.77 to 100% projection of 154.77 to 164.16 from 158.27 at 167.66. However, sustained break of 161.57 support will turn bias back to the downside for 158.27 instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 152.11 will bring deeper fall even still as a correction.