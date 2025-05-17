EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

EUR/JPY edged higher to 165.19 last week but retreated since then. Nevertheless, downside is contained above 161.57 support. Initial bias remains neutral this week and further rally is in favor. Break of 165.19 will resume the rise from 154.77 to 166.67 resistance. However, firm break of 161.57 will indicate near term reversal, and turn bias back to the downside.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 152.11 will bring deeper fall even still as a correction.

In the long term picture, while 175.41 is at least a medium term top, it’s still early to conclude that up trend from 94.11 (2012 low) has completed. A medium term corrective phase is in progress with risk of deeper fall back to 55 M EMA (now at 149.91).