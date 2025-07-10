Thu, Jul 10, 2025 @ 10:39 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURJPY OutlookEUR/JPY Daily Outlook

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 171.10; (P) 171.69; (R1) 172.11; More

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY is turned neutral with current retreat, and some consolidations could be seen below 172.25 temporary top. Downside should be contained above 168.44 support to bring another rally. On the upside, break of 172.25 will extend the rise from 154.77 to 138.2% projection of 154.77 to 164.16 from 161.06 at 174.03.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 (2024 high) are seen as correction to up trend from 114.42 (2020 low). The pattern might still extend with another falling leg. But in that case, strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 to contain downside. Meanwhile, decisive break of 175.41 will confirm long term up trend resumption.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.