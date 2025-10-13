Daily Pivots: (S1) 175.20; (P) 176.21; (R1) 176.74; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral for the moment and some consolidations could be seen. Further rise is expected as long as 175.03 resistance turned support holds. On the upside, break of 177.91 will target 61.8% projection of 161.06 to 173.87 from 172.24 at 180.15 next. However, firm break of 175.03 will confirm short term topping and bring deeper fall back to 172.24 support.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress and should target 61.8% projection of 124.37 to 175.41 from 154.77 at 186.31. Firm break of 172.24 support will suggests that it has turned into consolidations again. But still, outlook will continue to stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 167.16) holds, even in case of deep pullback.