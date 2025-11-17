Daily Pivots: (S1) 179.05; (P) 179.52; (R1) 180.06; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral for consolidations below 179.95 temporary top. Downside of retreat should be contained well above 175.67 support. On the upside, break of 179.95 will target 100% projection of 161.06 to 173.87 from 171.09 at 183.90 next.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress and should target 61.8% projection of 124.37 to 175.41 from 154.77 at 186.31. Outlook will continue to stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 169.00) holds, even in case of deep pullback.