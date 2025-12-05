Daily Pivots: (S1) 180.24; (P) 180.77; (R1) 181.14; More…

EUR/JPY dips again today but stays above 179.74 support. Intraday bias remains neutral and another rally is still in favor. On the upside, break of 181.98 will target 100% projection of 161.06 to 173.87 from 171.09 at 183.90 next. However, firm break of 178.80 will argue that deeper correction is already underway towards 55 D EMA (now at 177.81).

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress and should target 61.8% projection of 124.37 to 175.41 from 154.77 at 186.31. However, considering bearish divergence condition in D MACD, upside should be capped by 186.31 on first attempt. Outlook will continue to stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 169.87) holds, even in case of deep pullback.