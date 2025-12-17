Daily Pivots: (S1) 181.48; (P) 182.00; (R1) 182.28; More…

EUR/JPY is staying in consolidations below 183.14 and intraday bias remains neutral. Further rally is in favor as long as 180.07 support holds. But considering bearish divergence condition in both 4H and D MACD, upside should be limited 100% projection of 161.06 to 173.87 from 171.09 at 183.90, at least on first attempt. Meanwhile, firm break of 180.07 will confirm short term topping, and bring deeper correction to 55 D EMA (now at 178.95).

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress and should target 61.8% projection of 124.37 to 175.41 from 154.77 at 186.31. However, considering bearish divergence condition in D MACD, upside should be capped by 186.31 on first attempt. Outlook will continue to stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 170.73) holds, even in case of deep pullback.