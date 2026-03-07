Sat, Mar 07, 2026 07:11 GMT
    EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

    EUR/JPY dipped notably last week but stayed in range of 180.78/184.75. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the downside, firm break of 180.78 support will indicate that fall from 186.86 is already correcting whole up rise from 154.77. Deeper fall should then be seen to 38.2% retracement of 154.77 to 186.86 at 174.60. For now, near term outlook is neutral at best as long as 186.86 holds, or until there is sign of upward acceleration.

    In the bigger picture, a medium term top should be in place at 186.86 and some more consolidations could be seen. Nevertheless, the larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) remains intact. Firm break of 186.86 will pave the way to 78.6% projection of 124.37 (2022 low) to 175.41 (2025 high) from 154.77 at 194.88 next.

    In the long term picture, up trend from 94.11 (2021 low) is in progress. Next target is 138.2% projection of 94.11 to 149.76 (2014 high) from 114.42 (2020 low) at 191.32. This will remain the favored case as long as 154.77 support holds.

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades.

