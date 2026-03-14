EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

Range trading continued in EUR/JPY last week and overall outlook is unchanged. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the downside, below 182.00 will target 180.78. Firm break there will indicate that fall from 186.86 is already correcting whole up rise from 154.77. On the upside, above 184.75 will resume the rebound from 180.78 to retest 186.86 high.

In the bigger picture, a medium term top could be in place at 186.86 and some more consolidations would be seen. Nevertheless, as long as 55 W EMA (now at 174.73) holds, the larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) remains intact. Firm break of 186.86 will pave the way to 78.6% projection of 124.37 (2022 low) to 175.41 (2025 high) from 154.77 at 194.88 next.

In the long term picture, up trend from 94.11 (2021 low) is in progress. Next target is 138.2% projection of 94.11 to 149.76 (2014 high) from 114.42 (2020 low) at 191.32. This will remain the favored case as long as 154.77 support holds.