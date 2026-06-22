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EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

ActionForex
By ActionForex

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral for the moment. On the downside, firm break of 183.95 will argue that rebound from 182.01 has completed, and bring deeper fall back to this support. Nevertheless, break of 186.30 will resume the rise to retest 187.93 high instead.

In the bigger picture, there is no sign of reversal yet. Uptrend from 114.42 (2020 low) is still expected to resume at a later stage to 78.6% projection of 124.37 (2022 low) to 175.41 (2025 high) from 154.77 at 194.88. However, sustained break of 55 W EMA (now at 179.41) will argue that it’s already in a medium term down trend to 175.41 resistance turned support and below.

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ActionForex
ActionForex
ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

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