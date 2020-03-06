Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1160; (P) 1.1202; (R1) 1.1285; More…

EUR/USD surges to as high as 1.1340 so far today. The strong break of 1.1239 resistance confirms medium term bottoming at 1.0777. Intraday bias stays on the upside for 1.1456 fibonacci level next. Reactions from there would reveal if there is medium term bullish reversal. On the downside, though, break of 1.1095 minor support is needed to indicate short term topping. Otherwise, near term outlook will remain bullish in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom should have formed at 1.0777 after drawing support from 78.6% retracement of 1.0339 (2017 low) to 1.2555 at 1.0813. Sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 1.2555 to 1.0777 at 1.1456 will raise the chance of medium term bullish reversal and target 61.8% retracement at 1.1876. Rejection by 1.1456 will suggests that price action from 1.0777 are merely a correction. And another fall below 1.0777 low would be seen at a later stage.