Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0717; (P) 1.0803; (R1) 1.0882; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral as consolidation from 1.0635 is extending. Further rise cannot be ruled out but upside should be limited by 1.0981 resistance to bring fall resumption. On the downside, break of 1.0635 will extend larger down trend for 1.0397 projection target next. However, sustained break of 1.0981 will indicate stronger rebound is underway back towards 1.1496 key resistance.

In the bigger picture, whole down trend form 1.2555 (2018 high) should have resumed. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2555 to 1.0777 from 1.1496 at 1.0397. This level is close to 1.0339 (2017 low). On the upside, break of 1.1496 resistance is needed to indicate medium term reversal. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish even in case of strong rebound.