Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0797; (P) 1.0883; (R1) 1.0944; More…

EUR/USD’s fall from 1.1147 is still in progress and intraday bias stays on the downside for 1.0635 low. Decisive break there will confirm larger down trend resumption. On the upside, break of 1.0926 minor resistance will extend the corrective rise from 1.0635. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 61.8% retracement of 1.1496 to 1.0635 at 1.1167.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.1496 resistance holds, whole down trend from 1.2555 (2018 high) should still be in progress. Next target is 1.0339 (2017 low). However, sustained break of 1.1496 will argue that such down trend has completed. Rise from 1.0635 could then be seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339. In this case, outlook will be turned bullish for retesting 1.2555.