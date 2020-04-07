Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0762; (P) 1.0799; (R1) 1.0829; More…

EUR/USD’s break of 1.0902 minor resistance suggests the fall from 1.1147 has completed. Rise form 1.0758 could be the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.0635. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 61.8% retracement of 1.1496 to 1.0635 at 1.1167 first. On the downside, break of 1.0768 will resume the fall to retest 1.0635 low instead.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.1496 resistance holds, whole down trend from 1.2555 (2018 high) should still be in progress. Next target is 1.0339 (2017 low). However, sustained break of 1.1496 will argue that such down trend has completed. Rise from 1.0635 could then be seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339. In this case, outlook will be turned bullish for retesting 1.2555.