Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0808; (P) 1.0867; (R1) 1.0950; More…

No change in EUR/USD’s outlook for the moment. Further rise remains mildly in favor. Rise from 1.0768 could be the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.0635 and would target 61.8% retracement of 1.1496 to 1.0635 at 1.1167. On the downside, break of 1.0768 will resume the fall to retest 1.0635 low instead.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.1496 resistance holds, whole down trend from 1.2555 (2018 high) should still be in progress. Next target is 1.0339 (2017 low). However, sustained break of 1.1496 will argue that such down trend has completed. Rise from 1.0635 could then be seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339. In this case, outlook will be turned bullish for retesting 1.2555.