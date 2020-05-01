Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0868; (P) 1.0920; (R1) 1.1008; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains on the upside at this point. Rise from 1.0727 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.1147. Further rally would be seen to 1.1147 resistance. But upside should be limited by 61.8% retracement of 1.1496 to 1.0635 at 1.1167. On the downside, below 1.0891 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.1496 resistance holds, whole down trend from 1.2555 (2018 high) should still be in progress. Next target is 1.0339 (2017 low). However, sustained break of 1.1496 will argue that such down trend has completed. Rise from 1.0635 could then be seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339. In this case, outlook will be turned bullish for retesting 1.2555.