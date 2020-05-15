Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0777; (P) 1.0800; (R1) 1.0826; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays neutral at this point. Price actions from 1.0635 are seen as a corrective pattern. On the downside, break of 1.0727 support will raise the chance that the correction is completed. Intraday bias will be turned to the downside for retesting 1.0635 low. On the upside, above 1.0895 will turn bias to the upside for 1.1019 resistance to extend the pattern. But in that case, upside should be limited by 61.8% retracement of 1.1496 to 1.0635 at 1.1167.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.1496 resistance holds, whole down trend from 1.2555 (2018 high) should still be in progress. Next target is 1.0339 (2017 low). However, sustained break of 1.1496 will argue that such down trend has completed. Rise from 1.0635 could then be seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339. In this case, outlook will be turned bullish for retesting 1.2555.