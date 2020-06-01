Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1070; (P) 1.1108; (R1) 1.1145; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains mildly on the upside at this point. Price actions from 1.0635 are seen as corrective pattern. Upside should be limited by 61.8% retracement of 1.1496 to 1.0635 at 1.1167. On the downside, below 1.1008 resistance turned support will turn intraday bias to the downside for 1.0870 support. However, sustained break of 1.1167 will pave the way to 1.1496 key resistance next.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.1496 resistance holds, whole down trend from 1.2555 (2018 high) should still be in progress. Next target is 1.0339 (2017 low). However, sustained break of 1.1496 will argue that such down trend has completed. Rise from 1.0635 could then be seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339. In this case, outlook will be turned bullish for retesting 1.2555.