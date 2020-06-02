Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1105; (P) 1.1129; (R1) 1.1158; More…

EUR/USD’s rally resumed after brief retreat and hits as high as 1.1187. 61.8% retracement of 1.1496 to 1.0635 at 1.1167 is breached and is now the focus. Sustained trading above there will pave the way to retest 1.1496 key resistance. On the downside, break of 1.1081 minor support will suggest rejection by 1.1167 and turn bias to the downside for 1.1108 support first.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.1496 resistance holds, whole down trend from 1.2555 (2018 high) should still be in progress. Next target is 1.0339 (2017 low). However, sustained break of 1.1496 will argue that such down trend has completed. Rise from 1.0635 could then be seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339. In this case, outlook will be turned bullish for retesting 1.2555.