Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1346; (P) 1.1377; (R1) 1.1430; More….

EUR/USD’s rally accelerates to as high as 1.1447 so far today. Intraday bias remains on the upside for 1.1496 key resistance first. Firm break there will carry larger bullish implications and target 61.8% projection of 1.0774 to 1.1422 from 1.1168 at 1.1568 first. On the downside, break of 1.1374 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.1496 resistance holds, whole down trend from 1.2555 (2018 high) should still be in progress. Next target is 1.0339 (2017 low). However, sustained break of 1.1496 will argue that such down trend has completed. Rise from 1.0635 could then be seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339. In this case, outlook will be turned bullish for retesting 1.2555.