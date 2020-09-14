Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1815; (P) 1.1845; (R1) 1.1875; More…..

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral for the moment, and further rise is mildly in favor. On the upside, break of 1.2011 will resume whole rise form 1.0635. Nevertheless, on the downside, firm break of 1.1754 will turn bias to the downside for 38.2% retracement of 1.0635 to 1.2011 at 1.1485, to correct the rise from 1.6035.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0635 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rally rise should be seen to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516 ). This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1422 resistance turned support holds.