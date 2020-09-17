Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1775; (P) 1.1829; (R1) 1.1869; More…..

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains on the downside at this point. Fall from 1.2011 is seen as corrective whole rise from 1.6035. Deeper fall should be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.0635 to 1.2011 at 1.1485. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.1917 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0635 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rally rise should be seen to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516 ). This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1422 resistance turned support holds.