Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1636; (P) 1.1677; (R1) 1.1703; More…..

EUR/USD’s fall from 1.2011 is still in progress and intraday bias remains on the downside for 38.2% retracement of 1.0635 to 1.2011 at 1.1485. Such decline is seen as a corrective move for now. Thus, we’d look for strong support from 1.1485 to contain downside and bring rebound. However, sustained break there will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.1485. On the upside, above 1.1760 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0635 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rally rise should be seen to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516 ). This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1422 resistance turned support holds.