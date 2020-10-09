Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1734; (P) 1.1758; (R1) 1.1783; More…..

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral as consolidation continues below 1.1807 temporary top. Another rise is still in favor with 1.1695 support intact. Break of 1.1807 will resume the rebound from 1.1612 to retest 1.2011 high. On the downside, break of 1.1695 will likely resume the correction from 1.2011 to 38.2% retracement of 1.0635 to 1.2011 at 1.1485.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0635 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rally rise should be seen to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516 ). This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1422 resistance turned support holds.