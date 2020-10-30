Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1628; (P) 1.1694; (R1) 1.1737; More…..

EUR/USD’s break of 1.1688 support suggests that recovery from 1.1612 has completed at 1.1880. Corrective fall from 1.2011 is likely resuming. Intraday bias is back on the upside for for 1.1612 support first. break will confirm and target 38.2% retracement of 1.0635 to 1.2011 at 1.1485. On the upside, above 1.1758 minor resistance will mix up the near term outlook and turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0635 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rally could be seen to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516). This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1422 resistance turned support holds.