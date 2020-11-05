Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1629; (P) 1.1699; (R1) 1.1796; More…..

Intraday bias is EUR/USD is turned neutral with current recovery. Another fall will remain mildly in favor with 1.1771 resistance intact. Break of 1.1602 will resume the corrective decline from 1.2011. Next target is 38.2% retracement of 1.0635 to 1.2011 at 1.1485. On the upside, however, break of 1.1771 will be the first sign that correction from 1.2011 has completed. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 1.1880 for confirmation.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0635 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rally could be seen to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516). This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1422 resistance turned support holds.