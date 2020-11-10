Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1765; (P) 1.1843; (R1) 1.1889; More…..

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral first. Further rise still mildly in favor as long as 1.17971 minor support holds. Above 1.1920 will target a test on 1.2011 high first. Break will resume whole rally from 1.0635. However, break of 1.1791 will turn bias back to the downside, to extend the corrective pattern from 1.2011.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0635 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rally could be seen to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516). This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1422 resistance turned support holds.