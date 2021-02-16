<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2114; (P) 1.2130; (R1) 1.2142; More…

EUR/USD breached 1.2148 minor resistance earlier today but quickly retreated. Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, firm break of 1.2188 resistance should confirm completion of correction from 1.2348. Further rally should be seen to retest 1.2348 high. On the downside, however, break of 1.2080 minor support will bring retest of 1.1951 support instead.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0635 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rally could be seen to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516). This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1602 support holds. We’d be alerted to topping sign around 1.2516/55. But sustained break there will carry long term bullish implications.