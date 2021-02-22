<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2085; (P) 1.2115; (R1) 1.2148; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral as range trading continues. On the upside, break of 1.2168 will resume the rebound form 1.1951 for retesting 1.2348 high. on the downside, break of 1.1951 will extend the correction from 1.2348 with another fall.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0635 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rally could be seen to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516). This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1602 support holds. We’d be alerted to topping sign around 1.2516/55. But sustained break there will carry long term bullish implications.