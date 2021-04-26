<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2041; (P) 1.2070; (R1) 1.2128; More….

With 1.1992 support intact, further rise is expected in EUR/USD. Current rally from 1.1703 should target a test on 1.2242/2348 resistance zone. Decisive break there will resume larger up trend from 1.0635. On the downside, break of 1.1992 minor support is needed to indicate short term topping. Otherwise, outlook will remain mildly bullish as in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0635 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rally could be seen to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516). This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1602 support holds. However, sustained break of 1.1602 will argue that whole rise from 1.10635 has completed. Deeper fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.0635 to 1.2348 at 1.1289.