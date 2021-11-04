<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1577; (P) 1.1597; (R1) 1.1630; More…

EUR/USD is still bounded in consolidation from 1.1523 and intraday bias remains neutral at this point. Further decline is expected as long as 1.1691 resistance holds. On the downside, break of 1.1523 will resume the fall from 1.2265, and that from 1.2348 too, for long term fibonacci level at 1.1289 next. However, firm break of 1.1691 will indicate short term bottoming and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound, towards 1.1908 resistance.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.2348 should at least be a correction to rise from 1.0635 (2020 low). As long as 1.1908 resistance holds, deeper fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.0635 to 1.2348 at 1.1289. Nevertheless break of 1.1908 resistance will revive medium term bullishness and turn focus back to 1.2348 high.