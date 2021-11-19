<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1333; (P) 1.1354; (R1) 1.1393; More…

EUR?USD is staying in range despite dipping to 1.1249. Intraday bias remains neutral first. On the upside, break of 1.1384 minor resistance will indicate short term bottoming at 1.1262, after defending 1.1289 long term fibonacci level. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for rebound back to 1.1523 support turned resistance first. On the downside, however, sustained break of 1.1289 will carry larger bearish implication, and extend the fall from 1.2348 to 161.8% projection of 1.1908 to 1.1523 from 1.1691 at 1.1068.

In the bigger picture, there are various ways of interpreting the fall from 1.2348 (2021 high). It could be a correction to rise from 1.0635 (2020 low), the fourth leg of a sideway pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low), or resuming long term down trend. In any case, outlook will now stay bearish as long as 1.1703 support turned resistance holds. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 1.0635 to 1.2348 at 1.1289 would pave the way back to 1.0635.