Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1121; (P) 1.1148; (R1) 1.1173; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD is turned neutral with current recovery. Some consolidations could be seen but upside should be limited well below 1.1482 resistance. On the downside, break of 1.1120 will resume larger down trend to 61.8% projection of 1.1908 to 1.1185 from 1.1482 at 1.1035. Break will target 100% projection at 1.0759.

In the bigger picture, the strength of the the decline from 1.2348 (2021 high) suggests that it’s not a corrective move. But still, it could be the fourth leg of a sideway pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low), or resuming long term down trend. In any case, outlook will now stay bearish as long as 1.1482 resistance holds. Next target would be 1.0635 low.