Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1283; (P) 1.1321; (R1) 1.1341; More…

EUR/USD falls to as low as 1.1147 so far today and intraday bias stays on the downside for 1.1120 low. Decisive break there will confirm resumption of larger down trend from 1.2348. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2265 to 1.1120 from 1.1494 at 1.0786. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.1287 support turned resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, the decline from 1.2348 (2021 high) is seen as a leg inside the range pattern from 1.2555 (2018 high). Sustained trading above 55 week EMA (now at 1.1593) will argue that it has completed and stronger rise would be seen back towards top of the range between 1.2348 and 1.2555. However, firm break of 1.0635 (2020 low) will raise the chance of long term down trend resumption and target a retest on 1.0339 (2017 low) next.